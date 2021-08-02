Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,464.25 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock valued at $11,407,144. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Redfin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

