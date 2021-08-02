Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of RWT opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

