Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2,259.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $429.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $10.19.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

