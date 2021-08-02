Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 370,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 58.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $2.02 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

