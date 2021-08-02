Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Neonode worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neonode by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NEON stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 3.01. Neonode Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

