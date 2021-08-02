Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 15,500 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 97.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMHI. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMHI opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 101 support and specialty vessels, of which 64 were owned or leased-in, 35 were joint-ventured, and 2 were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

