Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 465,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $8.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

