Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.25 ($45.00).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €32.03 ($37.68) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.85. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

