Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.25 ($45.00).

EPA:RNO opened at €32.03 ($37.68) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.85. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

