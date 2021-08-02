Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 18,740 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.57. 4,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

