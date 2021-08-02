Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 43 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $6.25 on Monday, reaching $332.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.12. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

