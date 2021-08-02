Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 88 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 70,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.21.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.48. 28,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $210.32. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

