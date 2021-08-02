Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $77.00 at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 46,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

