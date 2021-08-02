Reviewing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adient and Empower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $12.67 billion 0.31 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -1,053.25 Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Empower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adient and Empower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 1 8 0 2.55 Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adient currently has a consensus target price of $47.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.22%. Empower has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.46%. Given Empower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Empower is more favorable than Adient.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Empower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -1.10% 7.12% 1.19% Empower N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adient beats Empower on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

