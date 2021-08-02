Reviewing Pharvaris (PHVS) and Its Competitors

Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) is one of 868 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pharvaris to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pharvaris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pharvaris Competitors 4812 18097 39623 770 2.57

Pharvaris currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.30%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 61.15%. Given Pharvaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharvaris and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A -$29.68 million -2.90 Pharvaris Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -1.52

Pharvaris’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A Pharvaris Competitors -2,669.32% -97.98% -27.09%

Summary

Pharvaris beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

