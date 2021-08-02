Reviewing Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -414.17% -4.52% -4.31% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rafael and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.93, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Rafael.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rafael and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.91 million 182.59 -$10.41 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 65.33 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Rafael on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

