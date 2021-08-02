Reviewing Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group -4.76% 3.75% 1.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Bristow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience N/A N/A -$1.55 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $1.18 billion 0.65 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Wheels Up Experience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Wheels Up Experience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft. It also has operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom. The company was founded 1948 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

