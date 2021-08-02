Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 707,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $4,175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

