REVV (REVV) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. REVV has a total market capitalization of $55.91 million and $8.45 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

