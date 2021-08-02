Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $35.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

