RH (NYSE:RH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $670.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of RH stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $659.00. 4,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,796. RH has a fifty-two week low of $282.15 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $666.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in RH by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

