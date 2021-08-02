Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,101 ($79.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,024.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.