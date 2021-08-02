Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 7,770

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

RIO opened at GBX 6,101 ($79.71) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,024.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

