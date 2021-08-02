Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 4,494 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.01. 578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.68. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

