Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 116 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,700.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,478.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

