Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,813. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $98.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.38.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

