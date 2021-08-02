Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $276,038,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

