Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 542,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,865,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RHHBY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. The company had a trading volume of 829,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,279. The company has a market capitalization of $331.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RHHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Roche by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Roche by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Roche by 2.7% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

