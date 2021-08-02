Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$3.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.000-$15.200 EPS.

NYSE:ROP opened at $491.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $480.46.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

