Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $240.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.90.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,256,000 after acquiring an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,343,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,725,000 after purchasing an additional 143,751 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

