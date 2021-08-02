Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €147.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.00 ($168.24).

EPA:SU opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €133.75. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

