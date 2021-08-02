Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $166.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.46.

NYSE TEL opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.50. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $87.46 and a one year high of $147.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,446,000 after acquiring an additional 177,267 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

