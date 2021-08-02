Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $23.60 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

