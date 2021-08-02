Royal Bank of Canada Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $196.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.42.

NYSE:MAA opened at $193.10 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $196.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

