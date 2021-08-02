Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 344,628 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 189.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,628 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

VIV stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

