Royal Bank of Canada Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 190

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.56 ($3.10).

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 175.90 ($2.30). 29,775,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,971,965. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.07.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

