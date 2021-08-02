Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$36.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.