Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,143 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Shares of DWLD opened at $30.96 on Monday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.