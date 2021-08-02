Royal Bank of Canada Trims NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price to $19.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

