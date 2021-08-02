Royal Harbor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF makes up about 3.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

IHAK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $44.81.

