Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 572,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,096,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.