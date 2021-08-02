Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,072,930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,023,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,073.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 176,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 161,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 76,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,000.

BATS:BBEU traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $59.53. 716,441 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40.

