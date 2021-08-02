Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Ryder System alerts:

NYSE:R opened at $76.15 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -829.63%.

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.