Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.80. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

