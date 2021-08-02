Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,051.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,897.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.84 or 0.06654223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.01387568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00360956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00130346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.90 or 0.00591284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00367904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00295407 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,534,994 coins and its circulating supply is 31,417,682 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.