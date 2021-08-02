Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Purchases £23,400 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

On Thursday, July 1st, Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).

On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($195.11).

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($197.78).

SBRE stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The stock has a market cap of £581.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBRE shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Agricole lowered their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

