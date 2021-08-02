Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Shares of SAFE opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21. Safehold has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $91.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

