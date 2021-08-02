Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Raises Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

