Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 3,461 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,270.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,522.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.73 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.