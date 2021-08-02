Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.25.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.01. 2,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that Saia will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

