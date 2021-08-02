Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.25.
SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.01. 2,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
